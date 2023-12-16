Clothes can be donated at the Department of Social Curators at Křenová 20. Credit: Brno City Municipality.

Brno, 16 Dec (BD) – The municipal social clothes bank, which provides clothes to unhoused people in Brno, is reporting a lack of clothes for the winter season. Men’s clothing, such as trousers, jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts, is in particularly short supply.

In addition to clothes, shoes are also welcome. “You have to keep in mind that this is clothing for people on the street,” said the curators of the clothes bank. “The kind of pieces that you would take for a walk with your dog in winter and rain are suitable. If you don’t have anything at home, but would like to support our social clothes bank and homeless people, please buy a set of socks or men’s underwear and bring them to us.”

Clothes can be donated at the Department of Social Curators at Křenová 20. The office is open on Monday and Wednesday from 8am to 5pm, or Friday from 8am to 12pm. On the first Wednesday of each month, it is open till 8pm. It is recommended to notify the staff in advance of your visit to ensure it is open.