“Freedom in art” has been the guiding principle of Umělecká Beseda since 1863. Credit: Prague City Museum.

Umělecká Beseda (“Art Forum”), the oldest Czech art association, is celebrating 160 years since its foundation. On the occasion of its anniversary, Prague City Museum is hosting an exhibition of works by the association’s members in the reconstructed premises of the Clam-Gallas Palace. The exhibition V Umění Volnost (“Freedom in Art”), which features more than 130 works by 58 artists, will outline the path that Umělecká Beseda has travelled over more than a century of its history.

Read the full article on The Bohemian website.