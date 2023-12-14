Prague has been organising food collections for several years. Credit: Praha.eu.

The City of Prague, in cooperation with the Food Bank for Prague and the Central Bohemian Region, has prepared a traditional Mayor’s Advent collection, which will take place this year on Thursday, 14 December 2023 on Mariánské náměstí, from 10am to 6pm. Representatives of the capital city, employees of the Prague Municipality and city organisations, and representatives of embassies based in the metropolis, various institutions, private companies and the general public can help fellow citizens in need by donating basic non-perishable food or toiletries.

