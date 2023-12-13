       

Aiko will perform in Malmo next year, representing The Czech Republic. Credit: Teki Shine.

Prague, Dec 13 (BD) – The Czech Republic will be represented at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, by female soloist Aiko, whose song ‘Pedestal’ defeated six other finalists in a public vote. The seven shortlisted acts performed in a live show last Monday, 4 December, at the Roxy Theatre in Prague.

[ Read more in our interview with Aiko from January 2023: “We are the Night Part XIII: Aiko” ]  

Next year’s contest will be held in Sweden, after Lorena won the 2023 edition with her song ‘Tattoo’, becoming the first woman to win Eurovision twice in its almost 70-year history.

The Czech Republic is only the second country to announce its entry for ESC 2024. You can watch Aiko’s winning performance below.

