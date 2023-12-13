Aiko will perform in Malmo next year, representing The Czech Republic. Credit: Teki Shine.

Prague, Dec 13 (BD) – The Czech Republic will be represented at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, by female soloist Aiko, whose song ‘Pedestal’ defeated six other finalists in a public vote. The seven shortlisted acts performed in a live show last Monday, 4 December, at the Roxy Theatre in Prague.

Next year’s contest will be held in Sweden, after Lorena won the 2023 edition with her song ‘Tattoo’, becoming the first woman to win Eurovision twice in its almost 70-year history.

The Czech Republic is only the second country to announce its entry for ESC 2024. You can watch Aiko’s winning performance below.