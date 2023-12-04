WHERE in Brno in December? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně

Brno, December 1 (BD) – What’s going on during December? The city comes alive with Christmas markets, concerts in clubs, exhibitions in local galleries and theatre and film premieres. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section at the back of the magazine is waiting for you – as well as the best tips on what to do in your free time.

The December edition of WHERE also contains an interview with Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO, a professional city-funded agency that organises events for the public and supports tourism – we took a walk through the city and talked about Jana’s favourite places, Christmas in Brno and much more. There is also a feature photo reportage called “Compassionate Brno”, with tips on how to help those in need. If you are learning Czech, reading these articles could be good practice.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz – the first 100 new subscribers in December will receive a special gift from us!