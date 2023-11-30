‘Corteo’ has attracted more than 10 million viewers in 20 countries on four continents. Credit: LiveNationCZ.

Brno, Nov 30 (BD) – Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’ is returning to Europe, and will be presented to audiences in Prague for the first time. Since its inception, the show has attracted more than 10 million viewers in 20 countries on four continents.

Cirque du Soleil will thus once again present itself to the audience in Prague, where this year it managed to hold eight OVO performances, attracting tens of thousands of spectators.

Corteo, the Italian for ‘cortege’, is a merry and festive procession in the imagination of a clown. The performance combines the passion of an actor with the grace and strength of an acrobat to immerse the audience in a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity, located in the mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown imagines his own funeral, taking place in a carnival atmosphere and watched over by peacefully caring angels. Juxtaposing the big with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic, and the magic of perfection with the grace of imperfection, the performance highlights the clown’s strength and fragility, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the part of humanity that is in each of us.

In Cirque du Soleil’s first performance, the arena stage is in the middle, dividing the stage into two halves, as Cirque du Soleil has never done before in an arena show. The backdrops are inspired by the Eiffel Tower and the central hand-painted curtains give the stage a grandiose atmosphere, setting the tone for the poetics of the Corteo performance.