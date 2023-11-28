       

Prague has defended its current Aa3 rating, with a negative outlook. Credit: Freepik.

Brno, Nov 28 (BD) – Prague City Council has been informed of its up-to-date credit rating from Moody’s, an international credit rating agency. The capital has defended its current rating assessment at the Aa3 level with a negative outlook.

