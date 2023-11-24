Much of the night-time disturbances occur in the vicinity of Dlouha street (pictured at the corner of Staroměstské náměstí). Credit: Daniel Baránek, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).
Prague, Nov 24 (CTK) – The Prague 1 District Town Hall has installed signs banning cars from entering a large part of the historical Old Town quarter between 10pm and 6am, with the aim of limiting the noise that disturbs local residents at night, District Councillor Vojtech Ryvola told CTK yesterday.
https://brnodaily.com/2023/11/24/prague/prague-1-district-bans-cars-from-entering-old-town-at-night/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Praha_Stare_Mesto_Staromestske_namesti_Dlouha_01-1024x768.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Praha_Stare_Mesto_Staromestske_namesti_Dlouha_01-150x113.jpgCzech News AgencyPragueCar Ban,Czech Republic,News,Old Town,PragueMuch of the night-time disturbances occur in the vicinity of Dlouha street (pictured at the corner of Staroměstské náměstí). Credit: Daniel Baránek, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).
Prague, Nov 24 (CTK) - The Prague 1 District Town Hall has installed signs banning cars from entering a large part of...Czech News AgencyCzechNews Agencyabstract000@hotmail.comAuthorBrno Daily
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent or reject the use of cookies on this website.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.