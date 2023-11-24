Much of the night-time disturbances occur in the vicinity of Dlouha street (pictured at the corner of Staroměstské náměstí). Credit: Daniel Baránek, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Prague, Nov 24 (CTK) – The Prague 1 District Town Hall has installed signs banning cars from entering a large part of the historical Old Town quarter between 10pm and 6am, with the aim of limiting the noise that disturbs local residents at night, District Councillor Vojtech Ryvola told CTK yesterday.

