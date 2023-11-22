The Škoda–Solaris 24m will be the longest trolleybus used in public transport in the Czech Republic. Credit: Petr Hejna, DPP.

Brno, Nov 22 (BD) – Passengers using public transport to and from Prague’s Václav Havel Airport will soon see big changes. This week, the Prague Transport Company (DPP) and the Škoda Group, in a consortium with the Polish manufacturer Solaris Bus & Coach, presented their new 24-metre Škoda–Solaris trolleybus at the Czechbus 2023 fair in Prague’s Letňany. DPP has ordered 20 of these vehicles for the section Nádraží Veleslavín – Prague Airport, which will change from bus line 119 to trolleybus line 59 after electrification has been completed.

Read the full article on The Bohemian website.