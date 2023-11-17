Students will be involved in an artistic project to give new life to the city’s public spaces. Credit: KB/BD.

Brno, 17 November (BD) – The City of Prague, in cooperation with the University of Applied Arts (UMPRUM), has created a pilot project entitled “Prague through the eyes of students”, intended to revive public spaces in the city. In the coming months, various views of Prague will be presented to the public through posters graphically conceived by students of the UMPRUM Graphic Design and Visual Communication Studio.

