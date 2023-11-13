The breeding pair consists of a two-and-a-half-year-old male from Germany and a roughly one-year-old female from Denmark. Credit: Zoo Praha Facebook.
Prague, Nov 13 (BD) – On Saturday, Prague Zoo ceremonially presented its new resident capybaras to visitors. The extremely popular South American rodents have returned to the Prague Zoo after ten years, and inhabit the same enclosure as the anthills. The pair of animals were welcomed by the band Sto Zvirat, actress Bára Štěpánová and illustrator Štěpán Mareš, who designed a collection of capybara t-shirts that went on sale at the same time.
