Prague, Nov 13 (BD) – On 21 December, Prague’s O2 Arena will host a Christmas concert featuring more than 130 artists from the Czech music scene. Seven well-known artists, including Thalia Award-winning actress Eva Burešová, Ondřej Ruml and Kateřina Maria Ticha, accompanied by 70 musicians from the Hradec Králové Philharmonic and the Permoník Karviná Choir, will put on stage a show featuring 27 songs from various genres, including classical music, pop and jazz, in new and innovative arrangements under the baton of Stanislav Vavřínek.

