       

Several well-known artists will appear, accompanied by 70 musicians from the Hradec Králové Philharmonic and the Permoník Karviná Choir. Credit: Vanoce v 02 arene.

Prague, Nov 13 (BD) – On 21 December, Prague’s O2 Arena will host a Christmas concert featuring more than 130 artists from the Czech music scene. Seven well-known artists, including Thalia Award-winning actress Eva Burešová, Ondřej Ruml and Kateřina Maria Ticha, accompanied by 70 musicians from the Hradec Králové Philharmonic and the Permoník Karviná Choir, will put on stage a show featuring 27 songs from various genres, including classical music, pop and jazz, in new and innovative arrangements under the baton of Stanislav Vavřínek.

Read more on The Bohemian.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Krystof_O2-arena_www.klapper.cz_-1024x665.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Krystof_O2-arena_www.klapper.cz_-150x97.jpgFernando GalindoEvents in BrnoPragueCulture,Czech Republic,Events in Prague,MusicSeveral well-known artists will appear, accompanied by 70 musicians from the Hradec Králové Philharmonic and the Permoník Karviná Choir. Credit: Vanoce v 02 arene. Prague, Nov 13 (BD) - On 21 December, Prague’s O2 Arena will host a Christmas concert featuring more than 130 artists from the Czech music scene....English News and Events in Brno