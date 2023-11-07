ÚOHS imposed a fine of CZK 2.4 million to the city in December 2022. Credit: Freepik.
Prague, Nov 7 (BD) – The City of Prague will defend itself in court against another fine from the Office for the Protection of Economic Competition (ÚOHS), issued in connection with the anti-gambling decree, this time from 2018 to 2021. The city will file an administrative lawsuit against the ÚOHS decision to the Regional Court in Brno.
https://brnodaily.com/2023/11/07/prague/prague-to-appeal-fine-from-competition-office-due-to-anti-gambling-decree/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/stacked-casino-tokens-royal-flush-green-background-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/stacked-casino-tokens-royal-flush-green-background-150x100.jpgTomas HoudekPragueCzech Republic,News,PragueÚOHS imposed a fine of CZK 2.4 million to the city in December 2022. Credit: Freepik.
Prague, Nov 7 (BD) - The City of Prague will defend itself in court against another fine from the Office for the Protection of Economic Competition (ÚOHS), issued in connection with the anti-gambling decree,...Tomas Houdektomik.gheorghiu@gmail.comAuthorBrno Daily
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent or reject the use of cookies on this website.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.