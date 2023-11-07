ÚOHS imposed a fine of CZK 2.4 million to the city in December 2022. Credit: Freepik.

Prague, Nov 7 (BD) – The City of Prague will defend itself in court against another fine from the Office for the Protection of Economic Competition (ÚOHS), issued in connection with the anti-gambling decree, this time from 2018 to 2021. The city will file an administrative lawsuit against the ÚOHS decision to the Regional Court in Brno.

Read more on The Bohemian.