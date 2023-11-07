On the border with the Czech Republic, German police patrol the motorway between Prague and Dresden. Credit: Freepik (illustrative photo).

Berlin, Nov 7 (CTK) – Germany will maintain controls at its border with the Czech Republic and other countries, which were reintroduced in mid-October to curb irregular migration, the German dpa news agency reported today. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the premiers of the federal states agreed on the extension during a meeting overnight.

The agency did not say how long the checks would last.

During the more than six-hour meeting, the politicians also agreed on a new distribution of costs for asylum seekers and speeding up asylum procedures, dpa reported.

Germany resumed border checks with the Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland on 16 October, and extended those with Austria, which have been in place since 2015, for six months. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced on 25 October that Berlin would extend controls with the first three countries by 20 days, subsequently adding that an extension of three months was under consideration.

The checks are not along the entire length of the border, but only at selected points. On the border with the Czech Republic, German police patrol the motorway between Prague and Dresden.