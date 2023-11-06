The facility was officially opened this morning with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony. Credit: Brno City Municipality.

Brno, 6 Nov (BD) – After 16 months of construction works costing over CZK 444 million, the newly-reconstructed Lužánky Swimming Pool complex has now completed its first operational tests, and the first races and school swimming lessons have taken place there. The facility, one of the strategic projects of the City of Brno, was officially opened this morning with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the area is open to the public from 2 pm.

“The modernised and completed Lužánky swimming complex expands the range of swimming areas in Brno, of which there was a huge shortage for a long time,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “The sports ground now has a larger capacity for the public and expanded facilities, which will enable swimming lessons, provide space for practising a wide range of swimming sports and, also has the required parameters for holding international competitions – the new 25-metre pool can serve as a warm-up pool for competitions in the 50s.”

In addition to the construction itself, the area around the site was revitalised. The parking lot was reconstructed, adding 78 spaces, a footbridge, and stairs, and increasing accessibility. The site is now easier to enter thanks to a new sidewalk from Bobycentrum.

Several constructions took place simultaneously, at a total cost of over CZK 444 million, of which CZK 97 million was covered by two subsidies from the National Sports Agency.

The two largest pools now meet the strictest standards of the International Swimming Federation. Credit: Starez-sport.

“The most visible and most important [construction work] was the extension of the existing stadium, in which two pools were created: a larger 25-metre one with eight lanes and a smaller 16-metre one, intended for children and for swimming lessons,” said the 1st Deputy Mayor for Investment, René Černý. “Together with the connection of technologies and the modification of the entrance and the immediate surroundings of the area, the city invested CZK 270 million, and another CZK 90 million was covered by a subsidy from the National Sports Agency. In the original 50-metre swimming pool, the ceiling and lighting were repaired, at a total cost of CZK 69 million to the city, and the diving tower was renovated for CZK 14.5 million, part of which, to the amount of CZK 7 million, was again provided by the National Sports Agency. The pool tub was also renovated for CZK 600,000.”

The pool complex has a common entrance area, ticket offices and changing rooms. Thanks to the interconnected spaces, it will be possible to easily move from one pavilion to another. “Both pools, the 50-metre and the 25-metre, will have eight full-size lanes available, while the smaller 16-metre pool will be used mainly by children for swimming lessons. Members of the public should not worry that only clubs and organisations will occupy the pools; at least three lanes in the 50-metre pool and four lanes in the 25-metre pool should always be available to the public,” said Tomáš Aberl, Brno city councillor for sport.

The two largest pools now meet the strictest standards of the International Swimming Federation. Brno residents can also try out the new Lužánek complex during the Brno Sports Days on 17 November, when entry to the pool areas will be completely free for visitors.

Otherwise, the 50-metre pool will be open from 6am to 10pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 10pm at weekends. The 25-metre pool will be open every day from 8am to 8pm. The standard price for 90 minutes of swimming is CZK 160, while swimming during the afternoon is 20 crowns more expensive. Children up to and including 14 years old, seniors, and people with disabilities will have discounted admission. Group discounts will also be available. There is a 20% discount on the entrance fee with a smart watch.