A total of 56 diverse projects are vying for the votes, including new playgrounds, sports fields and green areas. Photo: Sports-relaxation zone in Bosonohy. Credit: Brno City Municipality.

Brno, 3 Nov (BD) – Voting has now opened in the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme, Dáme na vás (‘We give to you’), now in its 7th year. Brno residents can choose which big and small visions, submitted by their fellow citizens, will be turned into reality in the next three years. Voting is possible online, at the Jiří Mahen library, or at a special stand on náměstí Svobody. The total funding allocated for the projects from the city budget is CZK 35 million.

A total of 56 diverse projects are vying for the votes, including new playgrounds, sports fields and green areas, as well as a community centre for seniors, a dovecote, and proposals for new infrastructure for transport and families. All the projects have come a long way from their original submission, collecting a first wave of support in the spring and then each undergoing a feasibility assessment from the council. At least seven of the projects will emerge victorious from the final vote, as each project is limited to CZK 5 million.

Recently completed projects from previous years of Dáme na vás include a “sports-relaxation forest zone” in Bosonohy and a forest playground near Lesna. You can find more information about the current progress of previous winning projects here.

Each voter has five positive votes and two negative votes. Anyone over 18 whose permanent residence is in Brno can vote, including foreign nationals. To be assigned a voting token, foreign nationals should first verify their data with the project coordinators via e-mail/telephone, using their residence permit documents.

Voting will take place until 30 November, either at the website, through the Brno iD portal, or in person at branches of the Jiří Mahen Library branches. In addition, votes can also be cast at a stand in náměstí Svobody from 6-8 November, from 10 am to 5 pm, where there will also be a panel exhibition of the submitted projects, and on 15, 22, and 29 November at Česká, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

All information is available on the Dáme na vás website.