“When a Student, One Autumn Morning…”, an exhibition organised by the BUT Faculty of Fine Arts, was inaugurated on Tuesday at the House of the Lords of Kunštát in Brno, to celebrate the 30th anniversary since the faculty’s creation. Credit: favu.vut.cz

Brno, Oct 5 (BD)- The Faculty of Fine Arts at the Brno University of Technology (FaVU BUT) was founded 30 years ago, the first of its kind to counter the institutional art-educational tradition, creating an alternative to the artistic and cultural-social canons of the time.

To celebrate this historical milestone, the faculty is organising a year-round cultural festival consisting of a series of artistic events. On Tuesday, 3 October, the House of the Lords of Kunštát (Dům pánů z Kunštátu) hosted the opening to the latest event of the series, entitled: “When a Student, One Autumn Morning…” (“Když jednoho podzimního rána studující…”).

The exhibit consists of a route through multiple rooms, where various art pieces are displayed. The main theme is the art school as a “world of many worlds”, meaning an ensemble of different visions and subjective ideas about what can be considered characteristic and constitutional in the life of an artistic institution. Indeed, the displays can be interpreted as various episodes of what may happen on an autumn morning, when the students enter these “worlds”.

The curator of the event is Café Utopia, with exhibition design by Zbyněk Baladrán. The exhibition will run until 5 November. All the project activities for the FaVU 30 celebrations are carried out with the financial support of the City of Brno and the Czech Ministry of Culture. Find out more about current and future events at 30.favu.vut.cz.