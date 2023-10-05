The project, set to connect the Pisarky area to the Bohunice university campus, has encountered difficulties due to objections from Masaryk University and house owners on the slope. Credit: cobude.brno.cz

Brno, Oct 5 (BD) – A cable car to quickly transport passengers from the Brno Exhibition Centre (Brněnské výstaviště) to the Bohunice campus and hospital has been in the works since at least early 2020, when the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) ordered the start of zoning procedures.

However, according to a report by Brněnský Deník, the project has now encountered an obstacle in its path towards completion. Masaryk University and the association representing house owners on the edge of the slope where the cable car is supposed to be built have appealed against the joint construction and zoning management. This is therefore causing delays in the preparation for the plans.

Different visualisations of the cable car project. Credit: cobude.brno.cz

Hana Tomaštíková, spokeswoman for the Brno Transport Company (DPMB), told Brněnský Deník that “the matter is still being resolved by the Ministry of Transport” and that “all objections were combined into one proceeding, but it is still ongoing”. DPBM does not currently have a clear time estimate for when the appeal could be settled.

The cable car is planned to connect Lipová with the Bohunice campus, and it will have a total length of approximately 1,700 metres, facing an elevation of 71 metres. It is expected to function everyday from 6 am to 10 pm, with a capacity of 2,000 passengers per hour. The total cost is estimated at around CZK 950 million. The City of Brno will participate in the financing of the project together with DPMB.

The full construction project is also set to include a new tram loop in Pisárky, thanks to which trams heading to the depot will not have to turn at Mendlovo náměstí. This will drastically reduce noise pollution in the area. More information about the full project can be found here.