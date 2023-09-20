The new commissioner will lead the preparation of the National Quantum Strategy. Credit: Freepik.

Prague, Sept 20 (CTK) – Newly appointed commissioner Petr Kavalir will coordinate and support the development of quantum technologies in the Czech Republic, according to Erika Starecka from the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Digitization Ivan Bartos (Pirates), speaking yesterday to CTK.

The position was created by Bartos along with Minister for Science and Research Helena Langsadlova (TOP 09).

The new commissioner will work closely with the teams of both ministers and will lead the preparation of the National Quantum Strategy, Starecka said. The new post will not mean any increase in costs, she added.

Kavalir is currently the director of the New Technologies Research Institute at the University of West Bohemia in Plzen, which focuses on quantum materials for sustainable technologies. Since August, he has been part of Bartos’s team.

According to Bartos and Langsadlova, the appointment of the commissioner reflects the growing importance of quantum technologies for the future.

“Quantum technologies are a key element for the technological development of the Czech Republic and for the security of our information and data. They have the potential to fundamentally change the way we work, communicate, create new materials and molecules and solve complex problems,” said Bartos.

Kavalir has experience in leading research projects, supporting innovations and developing strategic partnerships in domestic and international environments, according to the accompanying press release.

In addition to his university work, he is a deputy chairman of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) advisory committee on industry and trade and a member of the expert group on research, development and innovations of the Czech Confederation of Industry.

The development of quantum technologies and materials is closely linked to science and research, health care and modern industry and its impact has the potential to influence the whole of society.

hol/dr/pvr