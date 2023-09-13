The season will open with the monumental full-length work, Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”. Credit: Filharmonie Brno.

Brno, 13 Sep (BD) – On Thursday, Filharmonie Brno will open its 68th concert season. The gala evening will as usual be led by the Chief Conductor Dennis Russell Davies, who is beginning his sixth year at the helm of the orchestra. The season will open with the monumental full-length work, Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”. Filharmonie Brno performed the piece a month ago at a prestigious concert in Rheingau, Germany, in collaboration with the Czech Brno Philharmonic Choir and soloists Pavla Vykopalova and Jana Hrochova.

Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony is one of the most significant musical masterpieces of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and continues to captivate audiences. Mahler himself described it as a work that raises questions in one’s mind: What is this life and death? Do they have any meaning? Through subsequent sections, Mahler expresses the loss of the firm ground provided by love, despair, and hopelessness, leading to a climax in which the text of Friedrich Gottlieb Klopstock is set to music.

The gravity of the finale is intensified by its massive sound, along with the idea of spatial perception. The orchestra plays beyond the stage, and the score features four trumpets sounding from opposite ends for the stereophonic effect of the Last Judgement. The theme of resurrection is initially taken up by the choir and subsequently by the orchestra, culminating triumphantly.

The approximately 90-minute symphony will be performed without an intermission. Tickets are available at the Filharmonie Brno presale, online at filharmonie-brno.cz and at the door before the concert. The discount price for students is 50 CZK.

The opening of the season is part of the Extraordinary Concerts series. The two main subscription series at the Janáček Theatre then begin on 23 November and 7 December. Until then, subscription tickets are still available, which will provide a discount of approximately half the normal ticket price.