The two summits will be held in New York on 18-20 September.

Prague, Sep 7 (CTK) – Czech President Petr Pavel will present national commitments related to coal, renewable resources, nature regeneration and air protection at the UN’s upcoming Sustainable Development Goals Summit and the Climate Ambition Summit, Environment Minister Petr Hladik told journalists yesterday.

The Czech commitments reflect the government’s policy statement, said Hladik (KDU-CSL).

The SDG Summit and the Climate Ambition Summit will be held in New York on 18-20 September.

“I may single out the specific issue concerning coal,” Hladik said. “Moving away from coal and instead moving towards renewable energy is one of the important things that the President will be talking about.”

“The Czech Republic will be a constructive partner in global efforts to protect the climate,” reads the government’s policy statement. “The government will strive to mitigate the effects of climate change and contribute to the achievement of climate neutrality in the EU by 2050.”

At the same time, the government pledged to improve coherence of all national policies towards the implementation of national commitments and the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030 Agenda.

Hladik was also asked whether finances would be discussed at the summit.”The voluntary commitments, as set, are commitments that the Czech Republic has already pledged to meet, and which it naturally intends to keep in the future,” he responded. “Nota bene, they are allocated in the chapter of the Environment Ministry,”

At the COP 27 summit in Egypt last year, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) promised that the Czech Republic would renew its contributions to the Green Climate Fund. Last autumn, the government approved a contribution of one million dollars per year between 2024 and 2027.

The 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a global action plan to promote economic and social prosperity and environmental protection. At the end of the SDG Summit, countries will adopt a joint declaration.

