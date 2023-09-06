NdB will perform a free concert this Friday to launch its new cultural season. Credit: KK/BD.

Brno, Sep 6 (BD) – Summer is winding down and it is time to start filling in the calendar with back-to-school and autumnal events. Here is one must-add event from the Brno National Theatre (NdB).

NdB’s new season will begin with its traditional Open Air Concert this Friday. Opera, orchestra, sun, audience. All of these will be on display at 6 pm on the piazzetta in front of Janáček Theatre. Admission is free.

If you haven’t yet experienced the cultural force of NdB, here is your chance.

The program will include performances from famous operas from the NdB repertoire, and previews for the premiere productions of the upcoming season. Soloists from Janaček´s opera — Tereza Kyzlinková, Ondřej Koplík, Andrea Široká, Roman Hoza, Pavla Vykopalová, Jan Šťáva, Jana Šrejma Kačírková, and Peter Berger — will perform along with the opera’s choir and orchestra.

As a bonus, this year NdB Drama has also prepared a program with actors Martin Sláma and Kateřina Liďáková.

Also included will be a Fashion Market, by Love Music, right on the piazzetta.

The schedule for this theatrical season is packed. Just take a look at the large billboard on Mahen Theatre the next time you walk by.

The Opera program includes premieres of the biggest names in Czech culture. New versions of Antonín Dvořák’s Jakobnik and Rusalka will be performed. And Bedřich Smetana, who was born 200 years ago this year, will be honored with premieres of Hurvínek prodává nevěstu (Hurvinek Barters the Bride) and Dalibor.

In addition, there will be a world premiere of Here I am, Orlando by Slovak composer Lubica Čekovská in June, in the English original, with Czech, English and German subtitles.

Ndb Ballet will premiere Coco Chanel, and hold the third and fourth performances from its youth program, NdB Ballet 2.

The drama is in Czech, but those who with a basic understanding of both Czech and Shakespeare will surely also enjoy Hamlet.

The Brno National Theatre presents opera, ballet, and theatrical performances. Click here for the schedule and more details.