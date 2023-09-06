The viaduct will connect the mouth of the Husovický Tunnel with Rokytová. Credit: Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Sep 6 (BD) – This Saturday, 9 September, the City of Brno and the Directorate of Roads and Highways will make the newly constructed viaduct connecting Tomkovo náměstí and Rokytova open to the public. Part of the Outer City Ring road, the viaduct brings a unique opportunity to see Brno from a bird’s eye view.

The viaduct will connect the mouth of the Husovický Tunnel with Rokytová. For one day only, visitors will be able to walk along the bridge structure. The route, approximately 500 metres long, starts at Rokytová, and the finished section will reach Provazníková, just before the Svitava river.

The best way to reach the site is by public transport, as the parking lot at the Lerk department store will be closed and no other parking spaces will be provided. The nearest stop, 100 metres away, is Akátky, served by bus 57 from the direction of Lesná railway station and trolleybus 27 from the direction of Stará Osada. It is also possible to walk 1 kilometre from Stará Osada, which is served by a large number of routes, or through the forest park from Pálavské náměstí.

The bridge will be open from 10 am until 6 pm. For safety reasons, it is not possible to enter the bridge with bicycles, scooters, or skates. Pets are also not allowed, though entry with baby strollers will be possible. For safety reasons, visitors are asked not to climb over any barriers and move only in the designated area.

For more information and any updates, see the Facebook event.