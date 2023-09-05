       

Credit: ZM/BD.

Prague will soon have a new conceptual plan for its markets, currently under development by the municipal company Prague City Tourism. The plan will bring a systemic strategy to meet the city’s needs in this area, with the first phase focusing on locations in the historical centre.

