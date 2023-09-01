       

Photo credit: Freepik.

Saturday, 2 September, will see the Birell 10K Grand Prix arrive in Prague. The event will consist of two races: the Birell 10 kilometres run, which brings together runners of all performance levels, and the Adidas Women’s 5 kilometres run, which is the only large race in Prague intended exclusively for women.

