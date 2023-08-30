Prices for renting the available spaces range from CZK 1,611 to 2,096 per month. Credit: KK / BD.

Brno, August 30 (BD) – Commuters to Brno will soon be able to rent personal parking spaces from the council, in various locations around the city centre.

“We have the most vacancies in the Brno-střed district, where dozens of covered parking spaces are available on Zderadova and Vojtova, as well as outdoor parking,” said Karin Podivinská, Deputy Mayor of Brno for Property Management. “We are also offering spaces, for example, in the historical centre on Beethovenova. These places represent an exceptional opportunity, especially for non-residents, because they otherwise have no possibility to park here at all.”

Prices for renting the available spaces range from CZK 1,611 to 2,096 per month. Lease agreements can be signed with the city immediately after expressing interest, unless the advertisement states that the lease is subject to approval by the city authorities. The municipal company CD CENTRUM COMS, which is managing the rentals for the municipality, also offers the possibility of a personal tour of a specific location.

The bidding process is open until 31 December; other locations on Dukelská, Křídlovická and Tržní are under preparation and will be added to the website at the beginning of September.