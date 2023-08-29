The case is being supervised by the Prague High Public Prosecutor’s Office. Credit: VitVit, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Prague, Aug 29 (CTK) – A police raid of the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine (IKEM) in Prague today finished without any arrests or charges, as the police were only at the hospital to secure evidence, said the National Center against Organized Crime (NCOZ) spokesman Jaroslav Ibehej in a press release.

Read more on The Bohemian.