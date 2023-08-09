The event will take place in the Bzzzukot leisure complex in Brno-Židenice, with free entrance from 11am. Credit: chillibrani.cz.

Brno, Aug 9 (BD) – On Saturday, 2 September, there will be another opportunity to taste this year’s harvest of chillies and the products made from them, as the Chillibraní summer gastro festival returns to showcase chilli-based cuisine in all its forms, along with plenty of drinks and an accompanying programme. The festival will also feature the CHILLIŽROUT 2023 competition, the annual Czech and Slovak chilli pepper eating championship.

The event will take place in the Bzzzukot leisure complex in Brno-Židenice, with free entrance from 11am. There you will encounter chilli tastings, and chilli products such as sauces and peppers, as well as things needed to make them grow. Those with less sharp palates need not worry, as the festival also offers less spicy foods, and an accompanying programme in the green area where you can relax and chill, including beer tasting from craft breweries.

During the day there will also be a spicy burger eating competition from festival partner U Dřeváka Beer&Grill, as well as a beer competition with the partner brewery. Moreover, variety sauces, chutneys and similar chilli treats will be entered into a competition, one of which will win the Product of the Year award.

CHILLIŽROUT 2023

The highlight of the event, loved by many, is the Chilližrout competition, in which participants will consume chilli sauces and fresh chilli peppers of the highest quality from around 10,000 SHU, to samples containing millions of SHU! To enter the competition, registration is required on the festival page.

The event is being held with the support of the South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich, Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková, and Deputy Mayor of Brno-Židenice Jan Št’astná.

According to the organisers, 10% of Saturday sales from their partner restaurants will go to support Kubik Meloun, a young boy who has cystic fibrosis.