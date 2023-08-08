Prague National Museum. Credit: KK / BD.

Prague, 8 Aug (BD) – Prague City Hall has evaluated the functioning of the municipal company Prague Technology (THMP) as a supplier of electricity and gas in the first half of 2023. The company successfully secured the purchase of electricity and gas at a much favourable price, for both the first half of the year, but also for the second, where it is announcing more savings. In total, the city could save more than CK 100 million for the whole year. Based on the favourable balance of financial savings this year, Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda and the THMP management will present to the City Council the city’s strategy for securing electricity and gas for the following years as well.

Read more on The Bohemian.