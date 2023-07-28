An extreme hail and tornado storm swept through several South Moravian villages on 24 June 2021. Credit: HZS JMK.

Prague, July 28 (CTK) – The Czech Regional Development Ministry has approved another subsidy of CZK 300 million for the reconstruction of the South Moravian municipalities hit by a tornado in 2021, supporting 27 projects and providing over CZK 438 million in total, the ministry announced on its website.

The subsidy will be provided via the Municipal and Regional Property Restoration after Natural Disasters program. The money will be spent on rebuilding local infrastructure.

“The funds from the Municipal and Regional Property Restoration after Natural Disasters program help municipalities and regions to cope with unpredictable situations such as natural disasters,” said Deputy Prime Minister for Digitization and Minister for Regional Development Ivan Bartos (Pirates). “Thanks to these funds, they can repair damaged bridges, public lighting, cultural centres, hospitals, schools and cemeteries.”

Applicants for the first call for subsidies from the program could start applying from 1 October 2021. As of 17 July 2023, other projects can also seek the subsidy. The deadline for applications in the “third call” will be 31 May next year.

An extreme hail and tornado storm swept through several South Moravian municipalities at the border of the Breclav and Hodonin localities on 24 June 2021. The total damage was estimated at approximately CZK 15 billion. The storms damaged some 1,200 houses. Over 200 people were injured and six died as a consequence of the disaster.