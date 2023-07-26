The new tram line, including the loop, is fully compliant with the spatial plan. Credit: ZM / BD.

Prague, 26 July (The Bohemian) – Prague Council has approved the start of the preparation of the new tram line from Dědina to Nádraží Dlouhá Míle. The Prague Transport Company (DPP) will provide project documentation, subsequent permits for construction, tender the contractor and carry out the construction in coordination with the City of Prague’s Institute of Planning and Development (IPR) and the Technical Communications Administration (TSK). Construction of the new tram line at Nádraží Dlouhá Míle is scheduled to begin in 2027.

