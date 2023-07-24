Tennis Player Kvitova Marries Her Coach Last Saturday
Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash
Czech Rep., Jul 24 (CTK) – Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova, who won the Wimbledon twice, married her coach Jiri Vanek on Saturday.
Kvitova, 33, won the Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. She has been working with Vanek since 2016. She married her coach who is 45 years old one week after the end of the Wimbledon tournament where she had lost to Ons Jabeur in the 4th round this year. Jabeur advanced to the final where Czech Marketa Vondrousova defeated her.
In August Kvitova will play WTA tournaments in America – Montreal, Cincinnati and US Open.