The Brno In Numbers project depicts life in Brno through insightful statistics, including record-low divorce rates, congested roads, and a decline in water and gas consumption. Credit: Freepik.

Brno In Numbers, a project that summarises the past year of the city through statistics, presents a voluminous package of data and valuable insights.

The project combines data from the Czech Statistical Office and data collected by the city itself. The data enable the municipality to better understand and respond to the needs and problems of the city.

According to the most recent data from the Czech Statistical Office, Brno has a population of almost 400,000.

“The Brno In Numbers statistics are one of the possible ways to get to know the city and its functioning better and to manage and develop it in a meaningful way,” says Filip Chvátal, Brno City Councillor.

New marriages and a decline in divorces

The statistics from the past year show how the city has transformed after the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, there was a decline in marriages during the pandemic. Last year, however, the number of couples saying “I do” returned almost to its pre-pandemic level. In addition, last year there were 659 divorces, which is the lowest number in the history of Brno.

In terms of birth rates, over 4,000 children were born in Brno in 2022. Although this is a slight decrease compared to 2021, it is still a high number. Moreover, the publication, available at data.brno.cz, shows that the Moravian capital continues to be more attractive to young people, thanks to which the population continues to grow.

Brno residents save water and gas

The global geopolitical situation also had an impact on the balance sheet of the past year. Data on natural gas consumption over the last five years show that people became more frugal in 2022. “This is related to a significant increase in the price of gas due to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” analysts note.

Brno citizens have not only tightened their belts in the case of gas and electricity. They are also saving far more on water. “Water consumption has been on a downward trend over recent years. According to the data, it can be concluded that there will be no reason for further decline in consumption, especially if no projects aimed at water conservation are implemented,” the Brno data analysts believe.

Roads are congested

The latest figures also confirmed a significant increase in car traffic. Over the past year, the city’s traffic flow has worsened. Motorists are spending more time in their cars and in traffic jams.

This is due to the fact that the number of registered motor vehicles is growing profusely, with almost 8,500 passenger cars added year-on-year. The existing roads are gradually becoming insufficient in handling the extra traffic. In Brno, we have 607 passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants, including children.