The modernization of Masaryk station may begin soon. The Railway Administration has announced a tender for a contractor who will combine history with contemporary architecture in Prague’s oldest station, and increase comfort for passengers in the process.

The most distinctive urban element will be the platform above the railway tracks, which will connect Florenc with the main station for pedestrians, and at the same time make individual platforms convenient and accessible. Construction work will begin at the beginning of next year, and completion is planned for the first half of 2027.

“Masaryk railway station already plays an important role in Prague’s suburban transport, as tens of thousands of passengers use it every day,” says Director General of the Railway Administration Jiří Svoboda. “Its reconstruction is part of the modernization of the line to Kladno with a branch to Václav Havel Airport. Thanks to this connection, the importance of the railway station will increase significantly.”

Work is already underway between the Praha-Bubny station and the future new stop Praha-Výstaviště, and in the section from Kladno to Kladno-Ostrovec.

The modernization will increase the number of tracks from seven to nine, and one new platform will also be added. The existing ones will undergo reconstruction. A platform above the entire track will contribute to the urban integration of the station space into the surrounding buildings. It will not only connect Florenc with Hybernská and Masarykova with the main station, but will also offer a new vestibule for waiting passengers, with escalators, stairs and elevators leading directly to the individual platforms. Part of the platform will be planted with greenery, creating a quiet zone right in the centre of the city.

All six platforms in the station will be fully accessible, ensuring comfortable boarding of trains. The track, all technology, traction lines and power supply will undergo reconstruction. Construction will take place during operation, requiring only partial restrictions corresponding to individual stages of the project implementation.

The construction and modernization of ŽST Praha Masarykovo nádraží is co-financed by the European Union from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). Total investment costs reach almost CZK 4 billion.