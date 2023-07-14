The main carnival parade will take place on Saturday, 5 August, starting at 4pm in Moravské náměstí. Credit: Michal Ruzicka / TIC BRNO.

Brno, July 14 (BD) – After the success of Brasil Fest 2022, Brno’s celebration of Brazilian culture is set to return on the first weekend of August, with workshops, dancing and food, as well as the traditional carnival parade.

Friday, 4 August will see a concert at the Red Church by classical Brazilian guitarist Fabio Zanon, followed by an opening party at Klub První Patro starring Lia de Itamaracá, the queen of ciranda.

Saturday will see the main event of a carnival parade through the centre of Brno, starting at 4pm in Moravské náměstí, complete with drummers, dancers, floats, and Capoeira. The party will continue for the rest of the day with Brazilian food and atmosphere, and four stages of music.

The festival finishes up on Sunday with a more chilled day of workshops, in everything from drumming and samba dancing, to forro, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. The evening will end with concerts from Trio 43 and Brno’s very own Amigos de pagode.

Most events in the programme are free, but some of the concerts require tickets. You can follow the latest updates at the festival website, or on Instagram @brasilfestbrno.

Trending Biggest Motocross Expo in Czech Republic To Take Place in Breclav in April