The highest temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius was recorded during the afternoon in Doksany in the Litomerice area. Credit: Freepik.

Prague, July 10 (CTK) – The Czech Republic experienced one of the hottest days of the year yesterday, as all-time records for 9 July temperatures were surpassed at two-thirds of the roughly 160 long-term measuring stations in the Czech Republic, Pavel Borovicka from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) told CTK yesterday.

The highest temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius was recorded during the afternoon in Doksany in the Litomerice area. High temperatures will continue in the Czech Republic for the next few days.

“The warmest temperatures today were in the lower and central Polabi area,” Borovicka said. Eight stations recorded over 35 degrees. After Doksany came Plzen-Bolevec (36.2 degrees), Kopisty in the Usti Region (35.7), the Central Bohemian station Husinec-Rez (35.4), Dobrichovice near Prague and Dobrany near Plzen (both 35.2), and Plzen-Mikulce and Prague-Komorany (both 35).

Meteorologists have issued a high temperature warning for Monday as well. Afternoon temperatures will exceed 31 degrees Celsius in most of the Czech Republic, but could be as high as 36 degrees in South Moravia, where the warning is high alert. The Czech National Weather Service is also expecting high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the warnings will be gradually refined.

Due to the dry and warm weather, a fire risk warning is also in force across the Czech Republic until further notice. Some regions have already banned smoking and lighting fires in high-risk areas such as forests and parks, and around hay and straw stores.

On Saturday, firefighters recorded a total of 181 fires, more than half of which were in natural areas. They also responded yesterday to fires in fields or mowed stubble. Near Libceves in the Louny area, a fire affected 20 hectares of fields, probably caused by a spark from a combine harvester. Fires also caused problems in rail transport, with several fires near railway lines causing interruptions to services.