Prague, July 10 (BD) – After selling more than 2 million tickets for their Memento Mori tour of stadiums and arenas in Europe, Mexico, Canada and the United States this summer and autumn, Depeche Mode have announced 29 new European dates, extending the tour until 2024. This means even more fans will now have the opportunity to experience the emotional power of the tour, which Rolling Stone magazine described as “a stunning celebration of life and music”.

This new European tour begins on 22 January 2024 at London’s O2 Arena and ends on 5 April at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany. During the 22-city tour, the band will play several nights in Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Madrid’s Wizink Center, Milan’s Mediolanum Forum, Prague’s O2 Arena and others. With over 2 million tickets sold, the 110-date Memento Mori tour is on track to become one of Depeche Mode’s biggest tours to date, as well as one of the biggest worldwide tours of 2023.

Having sold over 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remain an influential and ever-evolving musical force. The band released their critically-acclaimed 15th studio album on 24 March 2023, to coincide with the launch of the Memento Mori tour and its lead single “Ghosts Again”.

The Memento Mori tour will stop in Prague for two dates, on 22 and 24 February 2024. Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster and Ticketportal on 14 July at 10am, starting from CZK 1,990.