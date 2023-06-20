Ever find yourself in need of a decent burger? Brno Daily’s Natasha Price does, and went to check out Brno-Žabovřesky’s Pablo Escobar Burger Bar in search of one. Here’s what she found… Photo credit: NP / BD.

Brno, 20 June (BD) – I think we all know the feeling. Midweek, work’s been a nightmare and we crave some comfort food. In times like those, there is nothing better than a proper dirty burger, the type of burger that you know will go absolutely everywhere and be a challenge to eat. That’s the type of mood I was in the other week when I decided to try Bar Escobar.

I’d been eyeing it up for a while after seeing some pictures of their food, but hadn’t had the chance to go there yet as it is a little bit out of the city centre. Located on Minská in Žabovřesky, most people can get there on trams 3 or 10. I had the privilege of my friend driving us there so we could pop there on a lunch break from work.

As soon as I walked through the door, I was greeted with the unmistakable aroma of sizzling beef and the sound of happy chatter. The ambiance was a delightful mix of a classic Czech pub and South American vibes. Massive murals of latin-style houses adorn the wood-panelled walls, the seating is simple wooden chairs and tables, and of course, images of the bar’s namesake can be found throughout. It felt like I had stepped into a different era, where the only thing that mattered was good food and good company. I already had the good company, and I was pretty hopeful from the delicious smells coming from the kitchen that good food would follow.

As a rum lover, the drinks menu absolutely delighted me. There were rums from all over the world, from the classic Cuban Havana Club to the not so common Peruvian Millonario X.O. On top of that, there were cocktails galore, both rum-based and with other spirits. I did need to remind myself a few times that it was the middle of my work day so I couldn’t indulge in any of these delicious offerings! You can guarantee that I’ll be heading back there one evening though to try some of them out.

Credit: NP / BD.

Instead of any of the fabulous alcoholic options, I opted for one of the homemade ginger lemonades. Now I adore ginger. It’s something that I’m sure has been passed down genetically because my entire family adores ginger and the punchier the better for me. While the lemonade was refreshing and exactly what I needed on one of the warmer days here in Brno, I could have done with a bit more of a kick from the ginger. Don’t get me wrong, it was very tasty, and in all honesty, it was probably the perfect blend of tangy, sweet, and spicy for most people, I just like anything ginger to be as fiery as possible.

But enough about the atmosphere and drinks. Time to get to what we all really want to know, the pièce de résistance: the burgers. It took me a good 10–15 minutes to read through the menu and actually decide what I wanted, because everything just sounded so good. In the end, I opted for the Jack Daniels burger: a hickory smoked beef patty, layered with cheese, bacon, lettuce and rum marinated onions before being drenched in a Jack Daniels sauce. All of this is served up in a delicious buttery bun, freshly baked each morning in the bar’s own kitchens.

And trust me, if anyone was worried about the description sounding too good to be true, it really did not disappoint. In fact, If there’s a heaven for burger aficionados, I’m pretty sure this burger would be served at the pearly gates. It definitely hit the spot in all the right ways. The patty itself was cooked to perfection and deliciously juicy. All of the flavours from the toppings were strong enough to stand out but complemented each other beautifully at the same time. The mellow, oaky flavour from the Jack Daniels sauce was detectable throughout and when combined with the punchy cheddar, smoked bacon and grilled beef, it was absolutely mouth-wateringly good!

Credit: NP / BD.

But wait, there’s more! The fries! They were homemade and had that perfect balance of crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. They could have used a pinch more salt for my tastes, but that’s just me being a bit nitpicky. The real game-changer for the fries was the bacon mayo that came with them. This heavenly sauce was studded with tiny bits of smoked bacon, adding an extra layer of flavour that took the fries from “pretty good” to “I-need-a-moment-to-compose-myself good.”

As I said earlier, I wanted a proper messy burger that would go everywhere, the type where you have to unhinge your jaw to actually eat. Escobar’s burgers definitely lived up to this expectation and I knew they would from the moment we placed our order. Along with the standard cutlery, the waitress made sure to provide us with an entire roll of kitchen paper – a clear indication that they want you to embrace the mess and dive in wholeheartedly.

But what’s a fantastic meal without equally fantastic service? The waitress was an absolute gem, effortlessly switching between Czech and English as she looked after me and my friend. She was happy to make recommendations, made sure we had everything we needed and even checked in to make sure our drinks were ok, which I find isn’t the norm here in the Czech Republic.

So there you have it – a top-notch burger joint that checks all the boxes. Delicious food? Check. Great ambiance? Check. Stellar service? Check. If you haven’t already figured it out, I’m giving this place a resounding two thumbs up, and I highly recommend you pay them a visit. Next time you find yourself craving a scrumptious, juicy burger then look no further than this Bar Escobar. Your taste buds will thank you, and you’ll leave with a full belly and a newfound appreciation for the humble burger.