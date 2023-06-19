The distance from the parking lot to the Riviéra swimming pool is 560 metres along the cycle path along the Svratka River. Photo credit: M. Schmerkova / Brno City Municipality.

Brno, June 19 (BD) – City representatives are working to find an alternative solution to replace the Bauerova car park, which is no longer available due to construction work. Starting from 19 June and throughout the summer season, the disused army facility behind Anthropos, earmarked for future use as a sports complex, will serve as a parking area for pool visitors, pending further changes.

“In cooperation with the company STAREZ-SPORT a.s., we have agreed to make available the area behind Anthropos. During the summer season, from 19 June to at least 3 September, it will open daily from 8am to 10pm as parking for those going to swim at the Riviera pool,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno City councillor for transport. Preparatory works have been carried out to adapt the area to the expected traffic. It should be able to hold up to 370 vehicles.

Entry will be possible only from the direction of Nový Líškovec, Starý Líškovec, or Kohoutovice. Exit from the area will again be possible only in the direction of the centre. “When you enter the parking area you only need to show a smartwatch, a season pass, a one-time ticket or pay a refundable deposit of CZK 200, which will be deducted at the cashier when paying for entry to the pool,” said Tomáš Fiala, investment director of STAREZ – SPORT a.s.

Fiala added that the distance from the parking lot to the Riviéra swimming pool is 560 metres along the cycle path along the Svratka River. Parking will only be allowed in places marked by road signs. Parking will be prohibited in some parts of the site to ensure smooth passage through narrow streets.

The area will be restored to its original state after the season and will serve the future sports field being built in the locality.

The area of the Brno exhibition centre will instead be the parking area for next season. A pedestrian bridge will lead across Bauerova directly in front of the entrance to the swimming pool, making it easier and more convenient for citizens to reach Brno’s largest swimming pool.

Credit: M. Schmerkova / Brno City Municipality.