Zookeepers are urging the public to be cautious and inform the zoo of any sightings of the monkeys. Photo credit: Decin Zoo.

Decin, June 14 (CTK) – The Decin Zoo in the Usti Region is open for visitors again today, after closing on Tuesday due to the escape of monkeys from their enclosure. The escaped crested macaques have not yet been caught.

Police are investigating a man under suspicion of damaging an electric fence, through which the animals escaped.

Zookeepers are urging the public to be cautious and inform the zoo of any sightings of the monkeys.

A group of nine crested macaques escaped from the enclosure, with six leaving the zoo premises. Two of them were captured, while one monkey remained on the zoo grounds.

Police received a call from Decin officers that they were searching for an unknown person who had damaged the electric fence of the monkey enclosure after closing time at the zoo, at around 9pm on Monday. About half an hour later, the officers tracked down the 42-year-old suspect, arrested him, and placed him in a police cell. He tested positive for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).