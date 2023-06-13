The screenings under the stars of film premieres, summer blockbusters, classic summer hits and Czech art films will start again on Saturday, 17 June. Photo credit: Kino Art.

Brno, June 13 (BD) – Kino Art is heading to Nová Zbrojovka again this year, for the third edition of its Summer Cinema. The screenings under the stars will start again on Saturday, 17 June. As in previous years, the audience can look forward to the screening of film premieres and summer blockbusters, but also classic summer hits and Czech art films.

Because the summer cinema is best with a drink in hand, there will also be refreshments, provided by the Industra and re.SET cafes. This year’s season will also be accompanied by regular barbecues directed by re.SET, so viewers will be able to enjoy the films with good food and drinks.

“The Nová Zbrojovka summer cinema is the only one in Brno that has digital technology and can thus offer film premieres under the open sky,” said mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková. “It is located in the beautiful location of the Nové Zbrojovka area in Židenice, which offers peace and relaxation from the fast-paced city life, but at the same time is within reach of the centre.”

The first-week program week will offer the new DC film ‘Flash’ (17 June), the horror film ‘Skeleton’ based on Stephen King’s story (18 June), the festival hit ‘Aftersun’ (19 June), the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film ‘Spider-Man: Across Parallel Worlds’ (20 June), Slovak comedy ‘Invalida’ (21 June), and Wes Anderson’s new film ‘Asteroid City’ (22 June). Other anticipated premieres this summer include ‘Indiana Jones and the Fates’, ‘Barbie’, and ‘Oppenheimer’.

This year, the summer cinema has moved to a more suitable location within the complex. It is no longer located on the football field, but next to the Industra cafe a few metres away.

“Following the experience of previous years, we worked to make evenings in the open air even better,” said Milan Šimánek, director of Kino Art and dramaturg of the summer cinema. “Moving the cinema from the football field ensured protection from the wind, so viewers can enjoy, for example, the new Anderson or Nolan in more comfort, on a lounger and with a drink in hand. At the same time, moving means that if the wind is stronger, we won’t have to cancel the screenings and you won’t miss your favourite films or premieres.”

The cinema will hold film screenings almost every day. in June and July they will start at 9.30pm and in August and September at 9pm. The program will be updated regularly on www.letnikinoart.cz and on Kino Art’s social media. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website or at the venue for a single price of CZK 150.

Spectators can also again use a special spectator card, which offers free admission. The summer cinema is located in Nová Zbrojovka, next to the Industra cafe and opposite the ZET.office building. The complex is accessible by car or public transport, using stops at Kuldova or Náměstí Republiky.