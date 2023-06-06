From Thursday, Hradec Králové will reverberate with music and culture for four days. Among the global stars performing will be Muse, Machine Gun Kelly, The 1975, and Slipknot, among many other artists. Photo credit: Petr Klapper.

Brno, June 6 (BD) – The 27th edition of the Rock For People festival will be the biggest ever: 600 artists, 130 concerts, and 50 items on the accompanying program. Following last year’s success, Park 360 is preparing again for a full house.

“Rock for People is a place where a person can be in a different space-time. It can only be itself and in four days we will experience things you would have a hard time experiencing elsewhere.” said festival director Michel Thomes.

The festival’s stature has risen: according to the European Festival Awards, Rock for People has entered the TOP 10 festivals of Central Europe, and the organisers also earned a place among the TOP 10 promoters. This year, the goal is to bring fans a world-class festival with a budget of almost CZK 200 million, doubled from last year.

As for the line-up, the US group Slipknot will present their seventh album “The End, So Far”. Friday will be dominated by Machine Gun Kelly, known for his genre duality between alternative rock and hip hop.

On Saturday it will be the turn of recent BRIT Award winners The 1975. The festival will conclude with a futuristic set from Muse, complete with hypnotic effects and singer Matt Bellamy’s unmistakable vocals, presenting the band’s recent album “Will Of The People”.

As usual, high-profile Czech artists will also be represented. Following in the footsteps of Karel Gott and Marie Rottrová, Václav Neckář & Bacily will perform as special guests in the big top. Furthermore, after an absence of four years, there will also be two performances by the classical ensemble PKF – Prague Philharmonia.

Rock for People is also establishing itself as a high-tech and eco-friendly festival. The goal is to make Park 360 energetically self-sufficient by 2030. A stage powered by hydrogen and solar panels will be situated in the KB FutureFest 2030 area, and there will also be gastronomy based on alternative and plant-based products, opportunities for free time, training and work, original architecture, non-polluting cosmetics and recycling, as well as careful waste separation.

The accompanying program will touch on themes such as lifestyle, social media, and body image. Among the guests will be journalist Janek Rubeš and YouTuber Jan Špaček. In cooperation with media partner CzechCrunch, a conference segment will discuss topics like dumpster diving, sustainable living in wooden construction, mushrooms as medicine, and how to make your own potential with biohacking.

90% of tickets have already been sold. VIP and Comfy+ tickets are sold out. For other types of tickets, the last chance to purchase them at a discounted price is only until midnight today (6 June) on the GoOut network. Thereafter, the price will rise to CZK 3,990. You can find the complete line-up and the festival program here.