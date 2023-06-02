The event on 21 June will see over three dozen choirs performing on Brno’s Zelny trh. Photo: The Ars Brunensis Chorus. Credit: TIC Brno Archive.

Brno, June 1 (BD) – In Brno, this year’s European Music Day will focus on local amateur choirs. The event on 21 June will see over three dozen choirs performing on Brno’s Zelny trh, in the largest event of the year-long project entitled ‘Year of Choirs’, organised by the Office for Brno – UNESCO City of Music.

“Our intention is to create a varied, high-quality and very numerous amateur music scene,” said David Dittrich, chief coordinator for Brno – UNESCO City of Music. “You will see and hear one part of this at the upcoming Year of Choirs event. Choral activities in Brno are performed by academic, school and church ensembles, as well as by purely hobby ensembles, across all age categories. There are more than 100 of them operating in Brno and the surrounding area alone.”

The event, which is free for visitors, will start at 4 pm on 21 June on Zelny trh, where three dozen Brno choirs will gradually present themselves. The musical group HRADIŠĤAN & Jiří Pavlica will perform as guests from 6 pm. The event ends with a joint final of all participating choirs, led by choir master Petr Kolář, singing the folk song ‘Ej lásko, lásko’ and a specially composed song by composer Miloš Štědroná.

The Year of Choirs draws attention to amateur and semi-professional choirs and their activities. You can find detailed information and news about the Year of Choirs on the Brno – City of Music Facebook page.