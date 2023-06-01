Several supporters of the defendant were intending to attack the judicial guard and disrupt court proceedings. Photo credit: Freepik.
Prague, June 1 (BD) – Criminal investigators are investigating Tuesday’s incident at the Prague Municipal Court, on the suspicion that some people may have committed disorderly conduct. Supporters of former journalist Jana Peterková, on trial for spreading alarmist misinformation, broke down the door to the courtroom where her appeal hearing was taking place.
https://brnodaily.com/2023/06/01/prague/police-open-investigation-into-disorderly-conduct-at-trial-of-high-profile-conspiracy-theorist/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/mobile-smartphone-magnifier-sheet-white-paper-isolated-black-farm-wooden-table-mysterious-detective-game-concept-closeup-side-view-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/mobile-smartphone-magnifier-sheet-white-paper-isolated-black-farm-wooden-table-mysterious-detective-game-concept-closeup-side-view-150x100.jpgBD StaffPragueCzech Republic,News,PragueSeveral supporters of the defendant were intending to attack the judicial guard and disrupt court proceedings. Photo credit: Freepik.
Prague, June 1 (BD) - Criminal investigators are investigating Tuesday's incident at the Prague Municipal Court, on the suspicion that some people may have committed disorderly conduct. Supporters of former journalist...BD StaffBD Staffteam@brnodaily.czAdministratorBrno Daily - English News and Events in Brno.Brno Daily
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent or reject the use of cookies on this website.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.