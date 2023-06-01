Several supporters of the defendant were intending to attack the judicial guard and disrupt court proceedings. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, June 1 (BD) – Criminal investigators are investigating Tuesday’s incident at the Prague Municipal Court, on the suspicion that some people may have committed disorderly conduct. Supporters of former journalist Jana Peterková, on trial for spreading alarmist misinformation, broke down the door to the courtroom where her appeal hearing was taking place.

