

Richard Strauss’s opera follows the biblical story of the charming Salome, daughter of King Herod, and her obsessive love for the prophet Yochanan. Credit: Marek Olbrzymek.



Brno, May 31, 2023 (BD) – Want to start your children on the path to cultural literacy? Here is your chance!

Tomorrow, the opera of Brno National Theatre (NdB) will celebrate International Children’s Day with its own youthful perspective.

Children’s Day at Janáčková is from 1-4 pm on the Piazzetta in front of the Janáček Theater. Ferdy the Ant will be there, as will face-painting and other child-friendly events and activities. Spejbl and Hurvínka, famous wooden puppets designed by Czech puppeteer Josef Skupa, will also make an appearance. (Note: Hurvínek sells the bride — a real operatic theme!)

The event is open to children from 4 years old and entry is free.

Later, inside the theatre, Ferdy the Ant will be performed, starting at 6 pm.

Salome

More operatic — and more adult — themes will be brought to life for the parents when NdB premieres Salome on 17 June at the Janáček Theatre.



The opera by Richard Strauss is based on Oscar Wilde’s 1892 play. It follows the biblical story about the charming Salome, daughter of King Herod, and her obsessive love for the prophet Yochanan.



The story is erotic, murderous, succinct, and powerful. It scandalised the public on its first premiere in Dresden on 9 December 1905, but then quickly spread to theatres around the world.

This production is directed by David Radok, with Marko Ivanovic as the conductor.

Ballet

There are many classic and new ballet performances throughout June.

There will be numerous performances of both ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ and ‘Cinderella’, which are definitely suitable for children.

Plus, for the more advanced connoisseurs of dance, Ballet NdB 2 will reprise its three-part performance at Theatre Reduta: Adam and Eve / REM / Pampúšik.

The Brno National Theatre presents opera, ballet, and theatrical performances. Click here for the full English-language schedule and more details.