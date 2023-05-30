Nothing will change for students in the doctoral study programs in question, and they can continue their studies at the university. Photo credit: MENDELU.

Brno, May 30, (BD) – On 19 May, the review commission of the National Accreditation Office (NAÚ) annulled the previous decision by the NAÚ Council to terminate the authorization for three doctoral study programs at the Mendel University Faculty of Business Economics.

The commission accepted the university’s appeal against the decision, meaning nothing changes for students in the doctoral study programs in question, and they can continue their studies at the university.

“For me personally, this means success in protecting the interests of our students and, at the same time, a significant qualitative shift in the provision of these doctoral study programs,” said Jan Mareš, Rector of MENDELU. “Regardless of the inspections and comments of the National Accreditation Office, we tried to set standards in these study programs corresponding to the transparent provision of education.”

Administrative proceedings were initiated in March 2022 following an inspection carried out at the Faculty of Business and Economics in 2021. In May 2022, the NAÚ Council decided to withdraw institutional accreditation, i.e. the authorization to accredit new study programs within the university.

Trending New Temporary Jewish Museum Opens in Brno

“In July, we appealed against this decision in accordance with the administrative regulations. At the same time, the NAÚ Council decided on an extensive inspection of 48 study programs across our entire university, which was carried out by the NAÚ commission in the summer of 2022,” explained Mareš.

Based on the university’s appeal in August 2022, the NAÚ review committee annulled the decision to withdraw institutional accreditation and returned the matter to the NAÚ Council for a new discussion. At its meeting in January 2023, it decided to withdraw the institutional accreditation and at the same time decided to terminate the authorization to provide education on three economic doctoral study programs at the Faculty of Business Economics.

“After careful consideration, we decided to file an appeal after the university objected to the decision to terminate the authorization to carry out education in the study programs,” explained the rector. The review commission of the NAÚ annulled the contested part of the decision from January 2023 and stopped the proceedings.