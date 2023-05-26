Žižkovské Mezidvorky offers a chance to see one of Prague’s most exciting neighbourhoods in a new light. Credit: Žižkovské Mezidvorky.

Prague, May 26 (BD) – This weekend, on Saturday, 27 May, the gardens of Žižkov will open their doors to the public as part of the Žižkovské Mezidvorky festival. Venues throughout the neighbourhood will be hosting an entire day of multigenre, multicultural festivities, giving locals a chance to explore never-before-seen alcoves of the city.

Cafes, bars, shops and galleries throughout Žižkov will showcase an array of events, including live music, dance shows, theatre performances, workshops and food from across the globe. Each venue hosts a unique line up, so be sure to check the full programme on Facebook.

Some spaces not typically open to the public will welcome visitors this Saturday, including the tailoring workshop of Jeronym 5. The space will be showing an art exhibition by Karolina Vorlíčková and hosting a programme of music and DJs throughout the day.

Other highlights of the festival include the Maker’s Market in the backyard of MoBar, featuring handcrafted clothes, jewellery and decorations. While browsing through the crafts, visitors can enjoy live Latino music from 1pm.

At Krenovka, an art workshop lasting the entire day will begin at 1pm, where anyone can take part in painting a ten-metre train. The studio will also be home to the Krenovka stage, with live music from multi-genre performers.

A full map of the venues taking part in the festival is available on social media and the Žižkovské Mezidvorky official site. Visitors are encouraged to collect five stamps from five different gardens throughout the neighbourhood on the back of their map to win a one-of-a-kind festival badge.

This is the 12th year of the festival, promising a diverse programme of activities to satisfy anyone’s interests. Home to some of the best Prague has to offer in food, art, music and nightlife, the Žižkovské Mezidvorky offers a chance to see one of Prague’s most exciting neighbourhoods in a new light. The Žižkovské Mezidvorky festival is free to enter, with no booking required.