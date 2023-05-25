One of the drivers was wedged in the tram, and it took an hour for firefighters to set him free. Photo credit: Hasici Praha, via Twitter.

Prague, 25 May (The Bohemian) – Two trams carrying ten people collided on Modřanská in Prague 4 at around 7.30 am on Wednesday morning. One of the drivers was wedged in the tram, and it took an hour for firefighters to set him free. Paramedics administered pain medication during that time. One woman was injured in the collision, a 48-year-old woman who suffered a bruised cervical spine.

“At the time of the accident, 10 people were being transported, of whom five were evacuated. We extricated the drivers using a hydraulic extrication device. We removed the dividing wall behind the driver, tore the trams apart and continued the rescue,” the Prague fire service wrote on Twitter.

The Prague public transport company announced on its website that three lines had been diverted: 3 and 17 in the direction from the centre ended at the Nádraží Braník stop, and 21 in the direction from the centre ended at Dvorce.

The replacement bus service X17 was deployed in the closed section. Traffic was fully restored at 10.18 am.

Written by Tomas Houdek.