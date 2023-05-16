The temporary bridge at Tomkovo náměstí will be closed for one day. Photo credit: kopemezabrno.cz.
Brno, May 15 (BD) – On Saturday, 20 May, the temporary bridge at Tomkovo náměstí, which forms part of Brno’s Outer Ring Road, will be closed for one day. Traffic will be diverted to the opposite side for the day, through one lane in each direction. Those driving through the area are advised to pay attention to traffic signs in the neighbourhood.
Evelyn van den Berge.vandenberg3@students.uu.nlAuthorEvelyn is a student in Intercultural Communication at Utrecht University. She is enthousiastic about writing, reading and traveling.
