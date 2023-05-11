Necas is the first ever Czech prime minister to be definitively convicted of a crime. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, May 11 (CTK) – Former Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas twice gave false testimony in court in favour of his wife Jana Necasova, the appeals court stated today, definitively upholding Necas’s year-long suspended sentence for perjury and a fine of CZK 100,000.

Necas is thus the first ever Czech prime minister to be definitively convicted of a crime.

The court found that Necas gave false testimony in the case of the alleged misuse of the Military Intelligence Service (VZ), which contributed to the fall of his cabinet in mid-2013.

Necas insists he told the truth.

Petr Necas. Credit: Vlada.cz

Jana Nagyova, who was Necas’ mistress and head of office at the time, and who he later married, unlawfully ordered VZ officers to shadow Necas’ first wife Radka and two employees of the Government Office.

Based on Necas’ testimony from 2015 and 2017, courts repeatedly acquitted Necasova, but eventually she received the strictest possible suspended sentence of ten years and was banned from leading posts in state administration.

Before his term ended, former president Milos Zeman granted a pardon to Necasova, cancelling the rest of her probation period.